Editor’s Note: This story recently published in the Harker Heights Herald Progress 2023 special section. Pick up a free copy of that magazine at the Herald’s office, 1809 Florence Road, Killeen.
The housing markets in Harker Heights, Nolanville, Bell County, and across the state show influences of the national recession, according to data and information from the Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors.
The housing market in Harker Heights is moving slower than the same time last year, but the number of active listings, closed sales, and available inventory shows a steady increase.
In May, the median price of homes in Harker Heights was $335,000, which is up about 3.6% over the previous year, according to data released by the Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors.
Both the county and state markets have marked a 3.8% decrease in median home prices, with median values reported at $276,000 in the county and $346,500 across the state, the data shows.
“In Harker Heights, closed sales are down compared to last year,” according to Michael DeHart, executive of the Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors. “Properties are staying on the market for about 36 days, slightly longer than last year. This is still shorter than the state average of 52 days.”
Harker Heights saw 60 closed sales in the month of May, which is 7.1% higher than May of 2022, the Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors reports. This trend is also opposite the numbers reflected in the county, where there was a 3.9% decrease in closed sales this year compared to last year, and a 6.7% decrease statewide.
With 64 active listings as of July 1, Harker Heights has 30.6% more homes this year than last, representing about 1.3 months of inventory, which is half a month more than last year, according to the data. Homes in Harker Heights spend about 20 days more on the market than in 2022, with an average of 36 days listed, and 29 days to close, the association of Realtors found.
Bell County has seen a 179.8% increase in the number of homes on the market compared to last year, according to the Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors.
The 1,133 active listings represent a 1.7-month increase in inventory for an estimated 2.3 months’ worth. Across the state there has been a 61.5% increase in active listings for a total of 84,026. This represents about 2.9 months’ inventory, up 1.4 months over last year.
In Bell County, homes spend about 52 days on the market and 32 days in closing, which represents a total of 29 more days on the market than in May of 2022, the data shows.
Homes across Texas spend the same 52 days on the market but have taken an average of 34 days to close, representing an increase of 20 days on the market compared to last year.
Nolanville’s housing market more closely mirrors the county and state statistics with a 16.1% decrease in median home prices compared to last year, and with four closed home sales, there has been a 66.7 % decrease in closed sales compared to last year, the Fort Hood Area of Association of Realtors data shows.
Active listings are up 328.6% over last year with 30 homes actively listed in May, and up 5.2 months’ worth of inventory — a 4.7% increase over 2022.
Homes remain on the market an average of 46 days, which is 25 days longer than last year. Closings have taken an average of 23 days, which is 40 days quicker than May of last year.
The total time spent on the market is 15 days less than last year.
“Closed transactions have continued to fall since 2021 reflective of the downturn in the national economy,” DeHart said.
