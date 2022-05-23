In a post from the Texas Department of Transportation, crews will close the Indian Trail intersection as it runs under Interstate 14 in Harker Heights for two consecutive nights, beginning Monday night.
Crews will close the Indian Trail intersection as it runs under I-14 Monday at 7 p.m. It will reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday. This location will also close at 7 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday. Crews are installing lighting in the underpass, officials said.
These closures are subject to weather conditions, which may alter the schedule.
Staff Report
