Residents and businesses near the Harker Heights High School may need to boil their water after the city reported a water main break on Friday.
Affected areas include:
- Knights Way Village shopping center
- Harker Heights High School
- 2318 Verna Lee Blvd. through 2328 Verna Lee Blvd.
The city will notify affected customers when water is safe to consume without boiling.
(1) comment
Why are we reactive instead of proactive? Everything has a lifeline. No excuse for old pipes waiting to break.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.