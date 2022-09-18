A boil water notice has been issued for properties from 323 to 333 Indian Trail in Harker Heights due to a water main break.
A news release received Saturday night from Assistant city Manager Jerry bark confirmed the affected addresses had been notified and that the water may have been off because of the break at 329 Indian Trail. The notice cautions all residents to boil water for drinking, cooking and for making ice and all other drinking water for human consumption purposes.
