An Italian restaurant in Harker Heights is providing a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, area residents can go to Ari’s Italian Restaurant, 2330 Verna Lee Blvd., Harker Heights for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
There is an option for a curbside pick-up, an in-store pick-up. Delivery is also available.
For delivered meals, residents must provide their name, address and the number of meals.
