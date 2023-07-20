The Harker Heights Knights are hard at work this summer preparing to improve on the team’s best football finish in school history.
The team paused its rotating strength and conditioning drills Thursday long enough to thank a local sponsor and take a look at a spiffy-looking Dave Campbell’s Texas Football commemorative magazine cover featuring the Knights.
Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Bell County representatives congratulated the team gathered on a turf practice pad alongside the school’s football field, posed for a few photos and distributed copies to players and coaches.
The cover features eight Knights players surrounding a Harker Heights shield.
Last year’s state quarterfinalist finish echoed into this year’s pre-season with the glossy magazine cover, which will be sold exclusively as a team booster club fundraiser.
The specially printed editions contain the entire 400-page Texas Football magazine, an annual tome previewing Texas high school and college football since 1960.
The special cover also features a question-answer session with Knights coach Mark Humble, along with team action photos on the front inside cover and a team schedule and full roster on the back inside cover.
Texas Farm Bureau representative Brandon Fincher assured the Knights players and coaches that the company would be supporting the team all the way to the state championship this year.
Humble took the cue, agreeing with the fearless projection as he led the team in a cheer to thank their guests.
For what it’s worth, this year’s magazine predicts the Harker Heights Knights will repeat as District 12-6A champions. It also lists Harker Heights as No. 43 in the state’s 6A ranks.
Moving into the final week of strength and conditioning training, Humble is focused on getting better.
“Summer has been exceptional,” he said. “We have had high participation. They are working hard. We know everyone working in June and July will be in great condition for August and September.”
The Knights scrimmage Round Rock Thursday, Aug. 17 at Leo Buckley Stadium the fourth day of school and open the regular season a week later – Aug. 24 against the Ellison Eagles at Buckley Stadium.
While the team has much to be proud of from a 12-2 season, including an undefeated run through District 12-6A and four rounds of playoffs, this is a new season.
That, said Humble, is the blessing and curse of high school football – you start over every year.
“You start over and build on,” he said. “You strive for something better. It’s completely new even though the expectations remain the same.”
“How can we meet and exceed what we did last year,” he said. “We graduated a lot of great players. You will hear about some other great players. That is the beauty of high school football.”
Senior quarterback Dylan Plake, entering his third varsity season as the Knights’ offensive leader, expressed excitement over the magazine cover and expectations for another outstanding season.
“This is huge,” he said, holding the commemorative edition. “Growing up in Texas, seeing Dave Campbell’s magazine and to be on a cover is a huge honor.”
The quarterback said earning honors is something his team expects to be the norm. “We want to make it a habit,” he said.
“Last year we just won and kept winning. We want to keep growing and never be satisfied. I’m super excited. We have the ability to do something special with the team this year. There will be surprises. We have hidden talent. We’ll be dangerous.”
Linebacker Kabriel Anderson-Dale is listed in the magazine as the District 12-6A preseason defensive MVP.
“It’s great to see the hard work pay off, all the hours we put in,” Anderson-Dale said of the magazine honor. “I think the season will be good. We have a new team, a new culture and we’re putting the pieces together. We want to be better than last year.”
He said last year’s playoff run taught the team to not let the excitement of success distract them from the goal.
Ashton Sanford, a senior defensive back, agreed that this year will be special.
“I’m excited. It’s our last ride as seniors. I want to enjoy it and make it last as long as possible.”
Honors, he said, are “not surprising” because the Knights put in the work.
“It’s going good,” Sanford said of the summer conditioning. “Our numbers are increasing. Everyone is buying in. We’re getting hyped and prepared. We all want to show up and see our work pay off.”
