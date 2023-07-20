Knights magazine

Representatives of Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Bell County pose Thursday with Harker Heights Knights football players who are featured on a special commemorative cover of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine that the team’s booster club will sell as a fundraiser.

 TODD MARTIN/KISD

The Harker Heights Knights are hard at work this summer preparing to improve on the team’s best football finish in school history.

The team paused its rotating strength and conditioning drills Thursday long enough to thank a local sponsor and take a look at a spiffy-looking Dave Campbell’s Texas Football commemorative magazine cover featuring the Knights.

