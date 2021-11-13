HARKER HEIGHTS — The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library took advantage of the cooler temperatures to hold an in-person storytime in the garden on Saturday morning. Around a dozen parents and their children attended the event.
Children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller led the program, opening with the “Hello” song. She read three fall-themed stories to the gathering (including one specific to Thanksgiving), which were interspersed with songs, rhymes and activities that got everyone up and moving.
While this was the first library event for some to attend, others like Killeen resident Qin Hu and her 2-year-old daughter, Lucy, were well-acquainted with the library and its programs.
“We come here sometimes two or three times per week,” Hu said as she got herself and Lucy situated on one of the colorful mats placed around the garden area.
Many of the library’s programs are virtual and can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page.
The next in-person storytime, hosted jointly by the library and the Military Child Education Coalition, or MCEC, will be held in the library on Friday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. Call the library at 254-953-5491 to register.
