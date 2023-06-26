The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has several fun activities planned this week.
On Wednesday, patrons can take part in Science Expo, a come-and-go event from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. presenting various science topics.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has several fun activities planned this week.
On Wednesday, patrons can take part in Science Expo, a come-and-go event from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. presenting various science topics.
Swing Dance Class will be offered at 7 p.m. Friday. Come solo or with a partner. Registration is required. To register, call 254-953-5491.
The library’s Drive-Through and Book Drop hours for pickup are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.
To request items for pickup, call 254-953-5496 or email reference@harkerheights.gov.
Encuentra tu voz with the library’s Summer Reading Club. Register and record your progress online at
https://harkerheights.readsquared.com and enjoy a summer full of reading fun.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.