The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers space for patrons to be creative with gifts, decorations or other crafts.
“This is just one of our come-and-go programs the library offers to patrons,” Library Director Lisa Youngblood said.
“Holiday Maker Space is open Thursday, before Christmas, and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday after Christmas for anyone to make cards, gifts, ornaments or just about anything crafty,” said Youngblood. There are tables set up with wrapping paper, craft items, ribbon and all sorts of decorative items. There is no charge for materials.
Supplies include markers, pencils, pens and crayons. There is wrapping paper, pipe cleaners, popsicle sticks and paint. Glue and tape is available as well as paperclips and other fasteners.
This activity is available during regular operating hours 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday
