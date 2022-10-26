Area residents are invited by the staff of the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library to a special dedication ceremony at 9 a.m., Friday of the Bob and Sue Dunlap Serenity Garden and the Stewart and Mari Meyer Storywalk on the library property at 400 Indian Trail.
A brief ceremony honoring both Bob and Sue Dunlap and Stewart and Mari Meyer will be followed by the serving of light refreshments.
