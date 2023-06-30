HARKER HEIGHTS — The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will be hosting three free “Find Your Voice!” themed events in the first few weeks of July.
“The Harker Heights Public Library’s main focus is to provide free access to books and educational programs that emphasis the importance of literacy, learning, and library resources.” Erica Rossmiller, children’s librarian, said in an email to the Herald. “We hope that families will view our programs as designated time for bonding, exploration, and socialization with other members of the community as well.”
The first event, scheduled for July 5, is ventriloquist Nancy Worcester. Lilly the crocodile and Waco the weasel will be teaching educational stories with the theme of kindness, cooperation, and responsibility.
Nancy has traveled across the U.S. performing her talents to thousands of different locations, including out of country shows.
“The program is especially appropriate for children preparing to enter kindergarten and those in early elementary grades.” Rossmiller said.
Wednesday’s performance will take place at the Heights library, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Next up, in the libraries Activities Center Ball Room, there will be a bilingual storytelling event hosted on July 7 starting at 10 a.m.
Author and bilingual storyteller Matthew Gollub has created 18 picture books and is most known for his The Jazz Fly series.
Gollub can speak Japanese, Spanish and English along with playing the drums.
The event also requires no registration to join, according to the library’s release.
Lastly, the library will host an educational event on July 12 where attendees can learn a lot of about animals from the Creature Teacher and her animal friends for one hour.
This will allow more individuals to learn about various amount of wildlife facts, introductions to new concepts, animal behavior and more.
Attendees will get the chance to meet a giant tropical millipede, a giant tegu lizard, an arctic fox, a Burmese python and others.
This will be a floor-seated show that takes place with three times to choose from.
Shows will begin at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
For more information on the three upcoming programs, call 254-953-5491.
