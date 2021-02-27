The city of Harker Heights has lifted its boil-water notice, effective immediately. Normal water usage may resume immediately, the city announced in a 7:45 p.m. news release.
The boil-water notice was issued Feb. 19 for all properties in Harker Heights after extreme winter weather conditions caused a loss of water pressure and service throughout the city. That, in turn, necessitated the citywide boil notice as required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the release noted.
Service has been restored, and all water quality tests have been completed. The water is now safe to drink and use without boiling, the release said.
The release concluded, "The City of Harker Heights extends our appreciation to all our residents for your patience, understanding, and for doing your part during the process."
Harker Heights was the last local municipality to lifts its boil-water notice. Killeen rescinded its notice late Wednesday.
