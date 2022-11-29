The city of Harker Heights on Tuesday evening lifted a boil water notice that had been ordered on Monday.
The following addresses area affected by the order:
All of Bybee Court
107 through 125 E. Beeline Lane
Star MHP at 810 Amy Lane
807 through 809 S. Ann Blvd
100 thru 102 East Robin Lane
YMCA Pool at S. Ann Boulevard
Normal water usage may resume immediately, the city announced just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. Service has been restored, and all water quality test have been completed. The water is now safe to drink and use without boiling, the release stated.
