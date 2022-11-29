BOIL WATER GRAPHIC LIFTED
 

 The city of Harker Heights on Tuesday evening lifted a boil water notice that had been ordered on Monday.

The following addresses area affected by the order:

All of Bybee Court

107 through 125 E. Beeline Lane

Star MHP at 810 Amy Lane

807 through 809 S. Ann Blvd

100 thru 102 East Robin Lane

YMCA Pool at S. Ann Boulevard

 Normal water usage may resume immediately, the city announced just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. Service has been restored, and all water quality test have been completed. The water is now safe to drink and use without boiling, the release stated.

