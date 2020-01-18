HARKER HEIGHTS — The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library held its annual Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday. Renamed “New Year, New You! 2020 Health Fair,” this was the seventh year the event has been held.
Reference librarian Christina Link, who was in charge of the event, said, “Our goal is to share with our community the resources they have available to them regarding health and wellness.”
Vendors included the ACE Dental, the CTC Massage School, and Pure Skin Repair. Returning for a second year was the Harker Heights H-E-B’s healthy living department, this time with a display of, among other things, essential oils. New this year was Healthy Addiction and Healthy Happy Home.
People came in and enjoyed strolling through the displays, talking to the different vendors and gathering information, with many stopping and taking advantage of the free massages being given by the CTC Massage School. There were also free samples of energizing teas being given out by Healthy Addiction.
One visitor who took full advantage of everything the fair had to offer, massage included, was Cassandra Poindexter of Killeen.
“Anything I can do that can help with my chronic heath ailments — alternative methods — that’s one of the reasons I decided to come to the fair today,” Poindexter said. “I came last year, too, and got some good information and decided to come back.”
“Health means different things to different people,” said youth health and program coordinator Destinee Barton, “(but) the end goal is a healthier lifestyle.”
