The Harker Heights Police Department is looking for a person of interest in a Bush’s Chicken shooting that left one person injured and still being treated at an area hospital.
An arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has been issued for 18-year-old Marquis Deon Henderson, according to a Monday afternoon press release.
On Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m., Heights officers responded to a shooting call at the restaurant at 250 Commercial Drive.
One unidentified male was found shot and taken to Scott and White Hospital “where he continues to be treated for his injuries,” said Heights police spokesperson Lt. Stephen Miller in the release.
The department is asking the public for any information pertaining to Henderson’s whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.
Harker Heights Criminal Investigation Division is requesting assistance from the public in identifying two other persons of interest involved in this incident.
