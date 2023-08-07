In 2021, a Bell County grand jury handed down three felony indictments against a Harker Heights man accused of abducting and raping two women that year. This week, a jury trial had been set in the man’s case but it ended up being resolved another way.
James Lee Sales, 36, was facing up to 99 years, or life, in prison, if found guilty of first-degree felony charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault. Jury selection was set to begin on Monday in Judge John Gauntt’s courtroom.
Instead, “the defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison,” according to Bell County Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan, via email on Monday.
Sales has been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $300,000, since being booked on Feb. 22, 2021.
He abducted two women and then held them hostage by threatening them with a firearm, hitting them with torches and then shooting a firearm around them, according to an arrest affidavit. Police said that Sales sexually assaulted both women and threatened to sell them into sex trafficking.
It was the sound of gunfire that eventually drew Heights police on Feb. 21, 2021, to the residence in the 200 block of West Beeline Drive.
Upon arrival, police gained entry to the residence and located two women who told officers they had been held “against their will by Sales for multiple days,” according to the affidavit.
Police said the door to the residence was “screwed shut from the inside” and found entry bullet holes from inside the residence and exit holes on the outside of the residence.
“When interviewed by detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department, Sales admitted to firing the firearm, knowing that there were homes and buildings in the direction he fired in, and using one of the women as a shield,” according to the affidavit.
Sales was indicted by a grand jury on May 5, 2021, on three counts of aggravated kidnapping, six counts of aggravated sexual assault and a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.
