COURT court graphic

In 2021, a Bell County grand jury handed down three felony indictments against a Harker Heights man accused of abducting and raping two women that year. This week, a jury trial had been set in the man’s case but it ended up being resolved another way.

James Lee Sales, 36, was facing up to 99 years, or life, in prison, if found guilty of first-degree felony charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault. Jury selection was set to begin on Monday in Judge John Gauntt’s courtroom.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.