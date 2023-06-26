A Harker Heights man who stabbed another man during an incident two years ago was sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.
Kenneth Gregory Brown, 40, was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Aug. 4, 2021.
His case had been set for a jury trial this week, but on Thursday, he instead pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor assault charge, according to Bell County court records.
Judge Paul LePak then found Brown guilty and sentenced him to a term of 60 days in jail, which Brown already had served.
On May 20, 2021, Heights police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of East Valley Road.
“Officers arrived and observed a laceration approximately 3-4 inches on (the victim’s) neck,” according to the arrest affidavit. The victim told police that a man, later identified as Brown, had given him a ride to get a tire plugged.
“The victim advised that Brown stopped somewhere to buy marijuana and left (the victim) waiting in the car for 30 minutes and it was hot,” police said. An argument ensued when the victim complained about being left in a hot car.
“As they argued, Brown took out a knife and cut the victim on the neck,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that several witnesses to the assault gave corroborating accounts of the incident.
The victim was treated at a hospital in Heights.
MAN SENTENCED TO 3 DAYS IN JAIL FOR BEATING
In an unrelated case that also was decided in LePak’s courtroom on Thursday, Devon James Johnson, 25, was sentenced to three days in the Bell County Jail for assaulting a pregnant woman in 2021. He was indicted on a third-degree felony charge on Sept. 8, 2021.
On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor assault charge and was sentenced to three days in jail, which he already had served, court records show.
On July 5, 2021, a Killeen police officer responded to a report of an assault. Upon arrival, the officer met with a woman who said that Johnson had assaulted her by striking and kicking her, according to an arrest affidavit.
The officer noted that the woman had a swollen nose and red marks near her cheek. The woman told police she had just informed Johnson that she was pregnant.
