The Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center is looking for the owner of a peacock found roaming the streets Tuesday.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, the adoption center posted, “If you’re missing your peacock, please contact the shelter at 254-953-5472.”
Within 24 hours the post had 120 reactions and dozens of shares on social media.
“He (the peacock) created a lot of interest on Facebook,” Harker Heights Adoption Center manager Shiloh Wester said of the peacock Wednesday, with a laugh. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, all these people!’ It’s kind of funny.”
Wester said the shelter received a call Tuesday that there was a peacock walking along the road, Wester said.
“It’s not unusual, it’s just the first time we’ve posted it on social media,” she said. “We’ve gotten quite a few peacocks over the years.”
An animal services employee was able to safely capture the animal without any trouble, she said, but they are unsure whether it is a male or a female.
“Honestly, they’re not easy to catch because they do fly up into the trees and on rooftops as soon as they know you’re coming after them,” she said. “So, it was a lucky catch.”
The peacock in question is in holding at the shelter awaiting its owner to reclaim it. Wester said she has not released a photo of the bird to ensure the peacock returns to its rightful owner. Officials would like the owner to describe any unique markings on the bird.
But, considering peacocks are not allowed in Harker Heights according to city ordinance, Wester said oftentimes the owner does not come forward.
“There are requirements if you want to have any kind of fowl in the city — excluding backyard chickens,” she said. “Any kind of ducks, or geese, you have to have a minimum lot size and there’s just a lot of restrictions because most neighbors don’t want them in their neighborhood.”
If the owner does not claim the bird within 72 hours of its capture, Wester said the shelter already has a placement for the animal.
“If the owner does not come in to claim the peacock, then we have a farm that is out in the county, that is allowed to have them and has taken some of them before, where he can live his best peacock life,” she said.
On another note, Wester said the shelter is always in need of volunteers. Those interested in volunteering at the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center may visit Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Millers Crossing, to fill out a volunteer packet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.