Prop A composite.jpg

In this composite photo, signage both in favor of and against Harker Heights Proposition A is seen recently.

Harker Heights city officials said Friday that a vote to repeal the City Council’s repeal of the marijuana decriminalization ordinance known as Proposition A won’t put the ordinance back on the books.

Citing Section 10.16 of the city’s Code of Ordinances, the city, in a news release issued by Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark, noted that though the city’s repeal action may itself be repealed, the original ordinance would not be revived as a result.

