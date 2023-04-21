Harker Heights city officials said Friday that a vote to repeal the City Council’s repeal of the marijuana decriminalization ordinance known as Proposition A won’t put the ordinance back on the books.
Citing Section 10.16 of the city’s Code of Ordinances, the city, in a news release issued by Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark, noted that though the city’s repeal action may itself be repealed, the original ordinance would not be revived as a result.
§ 10.16 REPEAL OR MODIFICATION OF ORDINANCE. (C) When any ordinance repealing a former ordinance, clause, or provision shall be itself repealed, the repeal shall not be construed to revive the former ordinance, clause, or provision, unless it is expressly provided.
The May 6 municipal election contains Proposition A, created by the submission of a Referendum Petition that is on the ballot as follows:
Shall the ordinance repealing Chapter 133, “Marijuana Enforcement,” of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Harker Heights be approved?
What a “yes” or “no” vote means:
A vote of “yes” affirms the repeal of Chapter 133 “Marijuana Enforcement”.
A vote of “no” is a vote in support of repealing the repeal of Chapter 133 “Marijuana Enforcement”.
According to the city announcement, the referendum can do nothing more than repeal the council’s repeal of Chapter 133 “Marijuana Enforcement”.
“Therefore, even if the repeal is repealed, per Section 10.16(C) of the Code of Ordinances, Chapter 133 ‘Marijuana Enforcement’ is not revived. The City of Harker Heights will continue to follow the Constitution and all State laws,” the release stated.
The Harker Heights City Council last year voted to reject a petition calling for council approval of Proposition A, which calls for the decriminalization of marijuana and prohibition of arrests or citations by police for misdemeanor pot possession.
As a result of the council’s rejection, the proposed ordinance was put to a public vote, as required by state law.
About 60% of Harker Heights voters gave approval to the amendment in the Nov. 8 election, but the Heights City Council voted to repeal the ordinance on Nov. 22, citing the ordinance’s conflicts with state law.
Ground Game Texas, the grass-roots progressive organization that had pushed for passage of the ordinance, subsequently organized a petition drive to put a referendum to reverse the council’s repeal on the city’s May 6 budget.
Early voting in the May 6 election begins Monday and continues through May 2.
Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24-28 and May 1, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 2.
