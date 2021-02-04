A men’s restroom in the Harker Heights Community Park on Farm-to-Market 2410 suffered severe smoke damage Wednesday evening after a trash can was lit on fire, according to city officials.
The Harker Heights Parks & Recreation posted photos of the inside of the restroom that showed significant damage on Thursday morning.
The restroom had been “vandalized,” the post said.
“The restroom will be closed for a time due to maintenance,” the post said.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Harker Heights Fire Marshal at 254-699-2688.
