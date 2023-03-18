HARKER HEIGHTS — A partisan crowd showed its support strongly for the Texas Old Glories granny basketball team Saturday at the Harker Heights Recreation Center as the women played against staff members of the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department.
When city staff members made a basket, fans in the crowd engaged in light-hearted jeering.
“We weren’t expecting it,” Heights Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Achee said, laughing, referencing the fan reaction. “When you’re the away team, that’s kind of what you face.”
This is the second annual game that also acts as a fundraiser for the Killeen ISD Homeless Awareness & Response Program.
“They’ve got a big need; we’ve got a lot of homeless kids,” said Pert Garraway, a member of the granny basketball team. “We brought food and clothing. They gave us a specific list of stuff that they particularly needed. And then we did a cash donation just in case somebody didn’t bring anything.”
The Texas Old Glories is a member of the Granny Basketball League, Inc., and is comprised of members of the Harker Heights Senior Recreation Program who are 50 or older.
Garraway said the team’s current roster age ranges from 50 to 82.
In its actual games, the team plays others that are part of the Granny Basketball League, and they follow the women’s collegiate rules from the 1920s, according to Nichole Broemer, the city’s recreation center and senior program manager.
In Saturday’s game, the rules were a little lax.
“We’re adjusting the rules quite a bit today to make it more entertaining,” Garraway said. “Some of them played against us last year so they knew a few things they were going to do, but we threw some new things in for them already.”
During the game, staff members were required to wear an oven mitt, and if they became “experts” with one, they were required to wear an oven mitt on both hands.
At halftime Saturday, the city staff had a slight lead. Achee admitted his team has been practicing a bit.
“We’ve been bitter for a year since we lost last year,” Achee said as Garraway and teammate Diane Cline laughed.
In the end, the staff prevailed.
“Now, it’s officially a rivalry,” Achee said, laughing, after the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.