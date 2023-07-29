HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights and Recreation program hosted a Parks Bash event, previously Splash Bash, on Saturday at the city’s Kern Park.
The event marked the ending of Parks and Recreation Month.
The bash included archery lessons from Peaceable Kingdom, free hot dogs with chips and drinks included, free books from the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, along with face painting, and much more.
“We’re just trying to be more conservative with our water use, so today’s event will not have any water activities.“ Kailie Gomez, the city’s outdoor programs coordinator told the Herald.
Around the beginning of the event, over 60 individuals were present. Kids were running around, jumping on bouncy houses and parents were enjoying the atmosphere and games.
The different groups that attended the event offered free water and ice for attendees, along with tents and provided sitting areas.
A mother of three, Lizette Brooks, and her kids Olivia, 2, Isaac, 4 and Medalyn, 6, attended the event and said she was grateful to find something for her and the kids to do.
“I would suggest get on the city website and get in the loop of what’s going on, because there’s stuff that goes on pretty regularly in the area,” she said.
For more information on upcoming August events for the family, go to harkerheights.gov/parksandrec or call 254-953-5493.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
