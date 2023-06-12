HARKER HEIGHTS — For the past 10½ months, the retired and former chief of the Harker Heights Police Department, Mike Gentry, has been on his second go around in law enforcement serving as an advisor and consultant hired to assist in the transition of Betiale Hawkins to the position of HHPD chief.
Last Friday, the HHPD Training Room was filled to overflowing with family, current and past co-workers from City Hall and the HHPD who presented Gentry with a surprise gathering in his honor.
On the north wall of the room was a large display of gold and black balloons that set the tone for a second happy retirement of the former chief.
Gentry said, “I really didn’t think much about it until Chief Hawkins took me on a short trip around Harker Heights to shop for a cowboy hat for himself.”
Hawkins thanked Gentry for his emphasis on leadership and training during the last several months and introduced the “Gospel According to Mike Gentry,” a compilation of quotes used by the former chief during his law enforcement career.
Hawkins said, “Chief Gentry, we want you to know you’re loved but the question that came to our minds is how do you show appreciation to someone who has given their all to this department and the city.”
“This was the best that we could do,” said Hawkins as the crowd observed the removal of the balloons and retirement sign to reveal the words, “The Michael R. Gentry Training Room.
A teary-eyed Gentry, said, “I don’t know what to say,” as the applause faded.
Gentry said, “These last ten and half months have been an effort to help you, craft for the future and define your goals.
“It’s been fun to work again with the city staff and rest assured that every level of leadership will support you in all your efforts.”
