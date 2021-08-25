Harker Heights police are looking for information of a person accused of theft at H-E-B.
The incident happened on Aug. 20, police said in a Facebook post.
Anyone with information regarding the person’s identity can call the HHPD Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400, option No. 2. The department’s case number for the incident is 21HH024448.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.