Heights suspect

Heights police are looking for the individual pictured in this security footage. The individual is accused of two forgery incidents at an area Dollar General.

Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department are seeking information on an individual believed to be involved in two fraud/forgery incidents that occurred at Dollar General located on Mountain Lion Circle in Harker Heights.

The incidents occurred on Jan. 1 and 2.

Anyone with information can call the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400, Option #2. Reference case numbers are 22HH000295 and 22HH000302.

