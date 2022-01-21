Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department are seeking information on an individual believed to be involved in two fraud/forgery incidents that occurred at Dollar General located on Mountain Lion Circle in Harker Heights.
The incidents occurred on Jan. 1 and 2.
Anyone with information can call the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400, Option #2. Reference case numbers are 22HH000295 and 22HH000302.
