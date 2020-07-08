The Harker Heights Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man the department suspects of theft at the Charlie R. Greene Memorial Hall, 600 East Veterans Memorial Blvd., June 24.
The department posted two photos of the person police are looking for to its Facebook page Tuesday.
Anyone with information can call the Harker Heights Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.