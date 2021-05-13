Businesses can sign up for a free business security assessment to be conducted by the Harker Heights Police Department.
Assessments will be by appointment only.
Officers trained by the Texas Crime Prevention Association will assess the business security and make recommendations.
Officers will inspect areas such as surveillance cameras; indoor and outdoor lighting; doors, windows and walls; and the building perimeter and overall visibility.
For appointments or questions, call 254-953-5400, extension 5.
