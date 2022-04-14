When Tuesday’s powerful tornado came through the southern Bell County area, many residents suffered property damage and lost timeless memories to the wind.
Now, the Harker Heights Police Department and other local entities are trying to reunite found memorabilia with their rightful owners.
“We are asking for assistance from the public regarding some photos that were located in a yard of a residence yesterday evening around the time of the storm,” the department said in a social media post Wednesday. “We would like to get these photos returned back to their families and would appreciate any information that can be provided. If you recognize either of these photos, please contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400, option 1.”
Other local entities like KWTX-TV and the Salado Public Library are also trying to help members of the community find their lost items.
The library, located at 1151 N. Main St., is holding any found photos or memorabilia displaced during the storm.
Residents who found memorabilia can drop the items off during the libary’s hours of operation.
As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the library had only a few photos and letters but had received many calls from residents looking to drop off more items.
To contact the Salado library, call 254-947-9191.
KWTX reporter Rosemond Crown is helping connect residents who lost photos or letters, to those who found them.
“We currently have around 18 or 19 photos that were sent to us,” Crown said.
The station posted on social media various photos that were sent in by residents looking for the rightful owners. So far, a few of the photos’ owners were identified in the comments of the post.
Crown also said she is redirecting people to the library as well for any documents, photos or letters.
