Heights theft

Harker Heights police are looking for information about this van they say was used in a theft.

 Courtesy Photo

Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department are seeking information about a vehicle they say was used in a theft.

The department alleged on Facebook that the vehicle was used during a theft at GST Automotive in Harker Heights on Sunday.

Anyone with information about the vehicle should contact the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400 option No. 2.

