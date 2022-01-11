Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department are seeking information about a vehicle they say was used in a theft.
The department alleged on Facebook that the vehicle was used during a theft at GST Automotive in Harker Heights on Sunday.
Anyone with information about the vehicle should contact the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400 option No. 2.
