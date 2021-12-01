Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division are seeking information on an individual they suspect of being involved in a theft at the Harker Heights Walmart on Nov. 24.
Anyone with information on the identity of the individual should contact Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400, option 2. The reference number for the case is 21HH034414.
