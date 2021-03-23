New information may have breathed new life into a nearly four-year-old fatal shooting case in Harker Heights, and the police are asking the community for information from anyone who may have seen something at the time.
On Aug. 28, 2017, 48-year-old Alonzo “Lonnie” Patton was fatally shot in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway, near Popeye’s Chicken, police said in a news release.
Anyone with information can call the Harker Heights Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5440.
Anonymous tips can also be given to Bell County Crime Stoppers by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477) or online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Tips leading to an arrest may incur a reward of up to $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.