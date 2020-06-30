Area residents wishing to donate school supplies or backpacks can do so between July 6 and Aug. 7 at the Harker Heights Police Department.
The donation is being organized by the department’s Healthy Homes Program, according to a post on its Facebook page Friday.
According to the post, the donation is “for families who have received or are receiving resource assistance from Healthy Homes.”
Supplies can be dropped off at HHPD, 402 Indian Trail Drive, Harker Heights. Residents with questions can call 254-953-5429.
