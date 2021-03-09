The Harker Heights Police Department is alerting residents of a potential scam that will ask the caller for monetary donations on behalf of a fallen or seriously injured firefighter or police officer, the department said in a news release.
“The Harker Heights Police and the Fire Departments will not solicit money over the phone for any reason,” the release said.
Police say complaints from residents have denoted various phone numbers, but one that has been reported is from 856-832-2537.
If residents receive similar calls, police recommend calling the local police or fire departments to verify a fundraiser is in place.
If claims cannot be verified, report them to the police department with as much pertinent information as possible, including the phone number, the release said.
Report this and any potential scams to the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400, prompt 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.