The City of Harker Heights and the Harker Heights Veterans Council invite families to a Memorial Ceremony and Remembrance Walk on Saturday. The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. at the Carl Levin Park Amphitheater at 400 Miller’s Crossing and will feature a traditional wreath-laying to honor those who gave their lives.
The walk will begin around the park trail at 9:45 a.m.In case of inclement, the ceremony will move indoors to the Harker Heights Recreation Center at 307 Miller’s Crossing.
“One of my great honors is to sit on the Veterans Council for the City of Harker Heights, Adam Trujillo with the City of Harker Heights said. Trujillo is the activities and special events manager and he says this is a
simple way to honor the many service members in the area; past, present, and future. On behalf of the Council and the City, Trujillo invites the public to show their support for the ceremony and the walk. For additional information or to volunteer, call 254-953-5466 and follow them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.