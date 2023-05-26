Heights Memorial Day

Area residents stand at attention with hands over their hearts during the singing of the national anthem at the Memorial Day ceremony last year at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights. This year's ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday in Carl Levin Park and will be followed by a Remembrance Walk at 9:45 a.m.

 Herald | File

The City of Harker Heights and the Harker Heights Veterans Council invite families to a Memorial Ceremony and Remembrance Walk on Saturday. The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. at the Carl Levin Park Amphitheater at 400 Miller’s Crossing and will feature a traditional wreath-laying to honor those who gave their lives.

The walk will begin around the park trail at 9:45 a.m.In case of inclement, the ceremony will move indoors to the Harker Heights Recreation Center at 307 Miller’s Crossing.

