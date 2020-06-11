The Harker Heights Police Department will be hosting “Coffee With a Cop” from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday at Starbucks, 100 E. Central Texas Expressway, in Harker Heights, according to the police department’s Facebook post.
Residents can head to the Starbucks to have a conversation with a cop.
Police officers will be out on the patio of the Starbucks to help maintain social distancing, according to the Facebook post.
Residents can also bring their kids to color.
