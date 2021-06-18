The Harker Heights Police Department will be hosting a cops and kids event at Kern Park in Harker Heights next week.
The park is located at 400 S. Ann Blvd., and the event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Free hot dogs will be available to those who attend and local residents will be able to connect and communicate with the police department’s officers.
