The Harker Heights Police Department will be offering KIDDO Cards Saturday at the local Target.
KIDDO Cards contain a child’s basic identifying information and photo in case of an emergency.
The free item will be handed out at the boys clothing department from 10 a.m to 1 p.m.
The Heights Target is at 201 W. Central Texas Expressway.
