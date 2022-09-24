Harker Heights police Saturday identified a 39-year-old man who died following a two-vehicle rollover accident Friday night on Interstate 14.
Dominique Laprell Parker of Temple was driving a pickup truck in the eastbound lanes of the 100 block of East I-14 when he was involved in a rollover accident around 9:12 p.m., police reported in a news release.
A preliminary investigation showed a pickup truck and SUV were involved in the accident that resulted in both vehicles to lose control and roll. When the pickup truck came to a rest it was determined the driver, Parker, had been ejected from the passenger compartment.
Life-saving measures were performed by emergency first responders on scene and Parker was subsequently transported by ambulance to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said in the release.
The driver of the SUV was also transported to Scott and White hospital and was listed to be in stable condition Saturday afternoon.
The investigation continues by the Harker Heights Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.
