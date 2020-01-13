The Harker Heights Police Department is looking for information about a fight that happened at a local nightclub on Sunday morning that left one man shot.
Around 2:47 a.m., according to a Monday press release, police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Reports stated there was a fight inside Club “Krush”, where a man had been taken to Seton Hospital in Harker Heights. When officers met with the unidentified male at the hospital, according to reports, he had wounds to his face and neck.
He was later airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple where he remains in stable condition.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Harker Heights Police Department and Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.