The Harker Heights Police Department is investigating the death of a 27-year-old man, according to Chief of Police Phillip Gadd.
Heights police went to the 2100 block of Fuller Lane around 10:15 a.m. Monday for a call of a deceased person.
When they arrived, police found the man deceased from unknown injuries, Gadd said in a news release.
Police will not release the identity of the deceased until next-of-kin have been notified.
The death is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call detectives at 254-953-5440. All information is confidential and anonymous, the release said.
