Harker Heights police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole from Walmart in November.
The woman pictured in surveillance footage shared on social media by the Harker Heights Police Department Wednesday is suspected of stealing from Walmart, 2020 Heights Drive, on Nov. 11.
“If you have any information regarding the identify of this individual, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400 option #2,” according to Heights police.
