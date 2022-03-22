Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division are seeking information on a man wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle case.
According to police, the stolen vehicle incident occurred at a residence in Harker Heights on March 11, 2021.
Police did not provide a description of the man, but did post a photo of him on the Heights police Facebook page on Monday.
To report any information about this incident call Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400 - option No. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.