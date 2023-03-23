Harker Heights detectives are looking for information on an individual involved in a theft incident.
Photos of the man they are looking for were posted to the Harker Heights Police Department’s Facebook page. Detectives say the incident occurred at Walmart, 2020 Heights Drive in Harker Heights, on March 15. Police did not say what was stolen.
