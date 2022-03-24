The Harker Heights Police Department is asking the publics help identifying a woman who police say was involved in a theft incident at Walmart.
The incident occurred March 12 at Walmart, 2020 Heights Drive, Harker Heights.
Heights police shared photos of the woman, pushing a shopping cart, in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
Anyone with information on this person’s identity is asked to call the Harker Heights Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400, option No. 2.
Staff Report
