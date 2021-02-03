The Harker Heights Police Department is currently accepting applications for the position of police officer trainee.
Applicants must be certified by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, according to a post on the Harker Heights Police Department Facebook page.
Applications will be accepted until Feb. 19 and they must be turned into HHPD’s Human Resource Department, 305 Millers Crossing, in Harker Heights.
The base pay after field training is $59,296 and the requirements for the position are as follows:
Be a citizen of the United States
Be at least 21 years old
Be a high school graduate or pass the GED test, applicants with a GED must also have 12 college credits from an accredited college or university
Possess a valid driver’s license
Never been arrested for any offense or committed an offense that would constitute perjury or false statement
Must have good credit history
