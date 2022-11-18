Killeen
Narcotics investigation was reported at 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:23 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Walton Walker Drive.
Forgery was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Skyline Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Circle M Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 2:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Attas Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:08 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9:11 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:31 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Old Farm-to-Market Road 440.
Forgery was reported at 11:13 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 8:29 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Veterans Avenue.
Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 8:47 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South First Street.
Welfare concern was reported at 11:38 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South 13th Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:53 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:08 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
Fleet accident was reported at 1:10 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Big Valley Road.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:55 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 2:59 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Sorrell Drive.
Theft was reported at 4:29 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Merle Drive.
Manufacture/deliver controlled substance was reported at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 10:59 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:14 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Casa Circle.
Harker Heights
Assault by contact was reported at 7:50 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Inca Drive.
Injury to a child was reported at 5:19 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Roma Street.
A warrant arrest was made at midnight Thursday in the 900 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest was made at 4:26 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway on suspicion of evading arrest.
An arrest was made at 4:32 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway on suspicion of evading arrest.
Found property was reported at 4:38 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 4:45 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway on suspicion of evading arrest or detention.
Lampasas
A warrant arrest was made at 12:14 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 2:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
Fraud was reported at 2:26 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Reckless driver was reported at 4:07 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 4:14 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Avenue A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.