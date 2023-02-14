Harker Heights police are investigating the death of a man at a residence in the city, officials said in a news release Tuesday.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 3:53 pm
Harker Heights police are investigating the death of a man at a residence in the city, officials said in a news release Tuesday.
Police responded to the 1800 block of Pontotoc Trace in Harker Heights around 5:10 p.m. Monday, police said.
“Upon the Officers’ arrival, they located a male inside the residence with a gunshot wound that had succumbed to his injuries,” police said.
The man was identified as 23-year-old William Jerome Baker III.
Justice of the Peace Nicola James pronounced Baker deceased on scene at 5:44 p.m. and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.
Police are still investigating the death.
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
