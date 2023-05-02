A call for shots fired in Harker Heights on Sunday turned into a discovery of more than 5 ounces of marijuana, police said in an arrest affidavit.
On Sunday, police in Heights received a call of shots being fired from a vehicle near mile marker 289 of Interstate 14, police said. After seeing the vehicle, officers made a “high-risk traffic stop.”
A passenger and the driver, identified as Walter Eugene Shoulders, 24, were detained, police said.
While Shoulders was being detained, “(an officer) noticed a strong smell of marijuana emanating from the vehicle,” the affidavit said.
Two officers-in-training were with the officer on the call, and they searched the vehicle.
The two officers-in-training found “a clear baggie of leafy green substance under the driver’s seat, and a vast assortment of marijuana packaging materials, as well as a scale, in a backpack on the back seat,” the affidavit read.
The leafy green substance field-tested positive for THC and weighed a total of 5.1 ounces, according to police.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Shoulders on a charge of possession of marijuana less than or equal to 5 pounds but more than 4 ounces.
Johnson set the bond at $15,000.
