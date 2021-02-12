The Harker Heights Police Department is currently accepting applications for a full time telecommunicator.
A post on the department’s Facebook page said the person in the position will be receiving incoming calls for police and non-emergency assistance. They will also perform a variety of general support duties related to dispatch that include record keeping, typing, filing and monitoring teletype communications.
Applications for the position will be accepted until Feb. 19 and they must be turned into the department’s human resources department or online at http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/inde.../job-opportunities.
Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, a U.S. citizen, have a high school diploma or a GED and be able to type 35 words per minute, according to the post.
The salary for the position is $34,094 per year or $16.39 per hour and benefits include full benefits and pension, paid vacation and sick leave, paid training and continuous training opportunities, according to the post.
All required certifications would be achieved through training after getting the job.
