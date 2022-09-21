Harker Heights police say the man found dead in a car Tuesday has been identified as 24-year-old Vicente Jose Huddleston.
According to police, Huddleston was found in his car in the parking lot of a retail center in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.
